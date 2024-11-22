BMW launches 2024-2025 BMW M5 in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The German four-wheeler giant BMW has launched its updated series of M5 in India. The seventh generation model has been brought into the country as a Completely Built-Up (CBU). It is offered at a price tag of Rs 1.99 cr (ex-showroom).

The modern gets BMW’s signature style twin LED headlights setup, paired with integrated LED DRLs, and the iconic piano black kidney grille at the front. The vehicle also offers a single M-typical double-bar, flaunting an M5 badge runs across the grille. It has extended wheel arch and the sculptural surfaces around the front grill. The M rear spoiler and a two-section diffuser are there to optimize airflow around the body.

Inside, the leatherette treatment can be seen everywhere, including a three-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, sports seats, armrest, and even on the dashboard as well. The model comes with a curved display, one is dedicated to cluster and the other is used for the infotainment system. The other notable features include a massive panoramic sunroof, an 18-speaker B&W music system, wireless charging, boost mode, track mode, and whatnot.

The BMW 2024 M5 is powered by a 4.4-litre, twin-turbo V8 engine. It generates a maximum power of 585bhp and 750Nm of peak torque. The unit is paired with an 18.6kW battery pack and an electric motor that churns out an overall 197bhp and 280Nm, which makes the combined power fall at 727bhp and 1,000Nm. The company claims that the newly launched M5 can go 0-100kmph in just 3.5 seconds.