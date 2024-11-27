Indian Railways announces 13 more AC train services: Full list

Mumbai: Western Railway (WR) has introduced 13 additional air-conditioned (AC) train services on its suburban network. The services will start from Wednesday (November 27), operating throughout the week. These new AC services will replace an equal number of existing non-AC trains on the busy routes.

With the addition of these 13 new services, the total number of AC trains on WR’s suburban network will increase from 96 to 109 on weekdays, and from 52 to 65 on weekends. Despite this increase in AC services, the total number of suburban services will remain unchanged at 1,406, including the 109 AC services.

Western Railway’s suburban network, which spans 128 kilometers from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Dahanu in Palghar district, serves around 35 lakh commuters daily.

The first of the new AC trains will depart from Churchgate in south Mumbai at 12:34 pm on November 27, with the remaining services following their scheduled timings. Of the 13 new services, 6 will operate in the Up direction and 7 in the Down direction.

In the Up direction, there will be two services each between Virar-Churchgate and Bhayandar-Churchgate, along with one each between Virar-Bandra and Bhayandar-Andheri. In the Down direction, two services will run between Churchgate-Virar, with one each on routes from Churchgate-Bhayandar, Andheri-Virar, Bandra-Bhayandar, Mahalaxmi-Borivali, and Borivali-Bhayandar.

Western Railway: AC Local Train Timings (Up Trains)

Bhayandar to Churchgate: Departure – 08:24 hrs | Arrival – 09:27 hrs

Virar to Churchgate: Departure – 11:00 hrs | Arrival – 12:27 hrs

Virar to Churchgate: Departure – 14:05 hrs | Arrival – 15:28 hrs

Bhayandar to Andheri: Departure – 16:45 hrs | Arrival – 17:15 hrs

Virar to Bandra: Departure – 18:30 hrs | Arrival – 19:44 hrs

Bhayandar to Churchgate: Departure – 21:15 hrs | Arrival – 22:21 hrs

Western Railway: AC Local Train Timings (Down Trains)

Mahalaxmi to Borivali: Departure – 06:39 hrs | Arrival – 07:34 hrs

Borivali to Bhayandar: Departure – 07:37 hrs | Arrival – 07:52 hrs

Churchgate to Virar: Departure – 09:30 hrs | Arrival – 10:52 hrs

Churchgate to Virar: Departure – 12:34 hrs | Arrival – 13:59 hrs

Churchgate to Bhayandar: Departure – 15:32 hrs | Arrival – 16:35 hrs

Andheri to Virar: Departure – 17:25 hrs | Arrival – 18:20 hrs

Bandra to Bhayandar: Departure – 19:52 hrs | Arrival – 20:43 hrs