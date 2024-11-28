Banks to remain shut 17 days in December 2024: Full list

Mumbai: Banks around India will observe 17 holidays in December 2024. This include state-specific holidays and weekly offs. This covers two Saturdays (December 14 and 28), five Sundays (December 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29), plus a number of other holidays for celebrations and festivities.

The Reserve Bank of India releases an annual list of bank holidays, which includes both national and regional observances. The central bank compiles this list based on various factors such as national and state holidays, cultural and religious events, operational requirements, government announcements, and coordination with other banks. All scheduled and non-scheduled banks will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month in observance of public holidays.

Bank holidays are notified under 3 categories- Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday and Banks’ Closing of Accounts. The regional holidays are decided by the respective state governments.

Also Read: Dubai Duty Free Raffle Draw: Indian national wins $1 million

National holidays are days when all banks across the country are closed. In contrast, regional holidays apply only to specific states or regions, meaning that only banks in those areas will be closed. Therefore, a bank holiday in one state does not necessarily affect banks in other states.

Here is the list of public holidays across different states in India for December 2024:

1. 3 December 2024 (Tuesday): The Feast of St. Francis Xavier will be observed as a holiday in Goa.

2. 12 December 2024 (Thursday): Pa-Togan Nengminja Sangma Day will be celebrated as a holiday in Meghalaya. 3. 18 December 2024 (Wednesday): Guru Ghasidas Jayanti will be observed as a holiday in Chandigarh.

4. 18 December 2024 (Wednesday): The death anniversary of U SoSo Tham will be a holiday in Meghalaya.

5. 19 December 2024 (Thursday): Goa Liberation Day will be observed as a public holiday in Goa.

6. 24 December 2024 (Tuesday): Christmas Eve will be a holiday in Mizoram, Meghalaya, and Nagaland.

7. 24 December 2024 (Tuesday): Guru Teg Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day will be a holiday in Punjab and Chandigarh.

8. 25 December 2024 (Wednesday): Christmas will be observed as a holiday across India.

9. 30 December 2024 (Monday): Tamu Losar will be celebrated as a holiday in Sikkim, while U Kiang Nangbah Day will be observed in Meghalaya.

10. 31 December 2024 (Tuesday): New Year’s Eve will be a holiday in Mizoram.