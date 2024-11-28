Explosion in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar near PVR; no injuries, property damaged

A low-intensity explosion occurred in Delhi’s Prashant Vihar area on Thursday morning near a PVR cinema and the CRPF school, damaging nearby shops, a school wall, and a parked car. The blast, which happened around 7:50 am, did not result in any injuries. Emergency services, including fire tenders, police forensic units, and a bomb squad, were quickly deployed to the scene. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage to look for any suspicious activity, and the area has been cordoned off for further investigation.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the explosion might have been caused by a crude bomb, though no terror link has been established. Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor, Vinai Kumar Saxena, has ordered a multi-agency probe into the incident and urged the public to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumors. Forensic samples have been collected from the site as part of the investigation.

While there have been no confirmed links to terrorism, residents in the area have expressed concerns about their safety and called for increased security in public spaces. Further details on the investigation and any potential suspects are awaited.