India Tests Nuclear-Capable 3,500 km Range Missile from Submarine INS Arighaat

India’s Navy successfully test-fired the nuclear-capable K-4 ballistic missile from the newly inducted nuclear submarine INS Arighaat on Wednesday. The missile, with a range of 3,500 km, was launched in the Bay of Bengal, marking a significant advancement in India’s defense capabilities, particularly in strengthening its nuclear deterrence. The test was conducted over the missile’s full range, and further analysis of the results will be presented to the country’s top military and political leadership.

The INS Arighaat, which joined the Indian Navy in August, is part of India’s growing undersea nuclear arsenal. Prior to the full-range test, the Defense Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) had carried out extensive trials of the missile’s launch from submerged platforms. The submarine’s capabilities, along with its sister vessel INS Arihant, enhance India’s strategic deterrent, with plans for more missile system tests in the future.

The Indian Navy currently operates two nuclear-powered submarines capable of launching ballistic missiles, with a third submarine set to join the fleet next year. The successful test of the K-4 missile is seen as a key milestone in India’s efforts to bolster its nuclear deterrence and enhance its military readiness.