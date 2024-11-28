Waqf Bill JPC seeks extension until Budget Session

The Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) examining the Waqf Amendment Bill plans to seek an extension of its tenure until the Budget Session of 2025. This decision comes after BJP members Nishikant Dubey and Aparajita Sarangi requested the panel’s chairman, Jagadambika Pal, to delay the submission of its report. Initially set to present findings by the first week of the current parliamentary session, the committee cited the need to hear additional stakeholders and state officials as reasons for the delay.

Opposition members boycotted the JPC meeting, accusing the chairman of rushing to meet the November 29 deadline without adequate consultation. Leaders like Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi and AAP’s Sanjay Singh expressed concerns about the committee failing to engage with key states such as Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, and Uttar Pradesh, which hold significant Waqf properties. DMK’s A Raja and TMC’s Kalyan Banerjee criticized the process, highlighting incidents like the deaths in Sambhal over Waqf disputes and alleging external pressure on the chairman to expedite proceedings.

Addressing the media, Pal acknowledged the request for an extension and promised to bring a resolution before the Lok Sabha. He emphasized the need for further consultations to ensure thorough scrutiny. Opposition leaders, however, claimed the panel’s actions lacked seriousness and transparency, alleging that directives from a “big minister” influenced the process. Meanwhile, the Modi government faces pressure from allies like the TDP and JD(U) to revise the Waqf Bill before its submission to Parliament.