Air India launches 96-hours black Friday sale with up to 20 percent discount

Mumbai: Flag carrier of India, Air India has launched its limited-time Black Friday Sale. The airline is offering up to 20 percent off base fares for domestic flights and up to 12 percent off on international flights to destinations like the United States, Europe (including the UK), Australia, Southeast Asia, and South Asia.

The sale is available exclusively on Air India’s official website and mobile apps for iOS and Android. The sale runs from 00:01 IST on 29 November 2024 to 23:59 IST on 2 December 2024. The travel period extends until 30 June 2025, with extended availability for flights between India, Australia, and North America, which can be booked for travel until 30 October 2025.

During the sale, Air India is waiving the convenience fee for bookings made through its website and app, saving you an extra Rs 399 on domestic flights and up to Rs 999 on international flights.

In addition to the Black Friday discounts, Air India is offering extra savings through various payment options. One can pay using major debit/credit cards, RuPay cards, and payment wallets, with no added fees for these methods.

Air India’s existing concessions for students and senior citizens make this sale even more rewarding:

Students: Save up to 25 percent on base fares.

Senior Citizens: Enjoy up to 50 percent off base fares.

Seats are limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis, with blackout dates applying. Fares may vary slightly depending on the city and applicable taxes.