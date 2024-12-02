Shrikant Shinde Denies ‘Baseless’ Rumors About Maharashtra Deputy CM Role

Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra’s caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has dismissed rumors about his possible appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, clarifying on December 2 that he is not seeking any ministerial position. He took to social media to quash the speculation, stating there is no truth to reports suggesting his elevation. The rumors gained traction after delays in the swearing-in ceremony following the BJP-led NDA’s victory in the recent state elections.

The rumors regarding Shrikant’s political future gained momentum amid the uncertainty around the formation of the new government. While some reports speculated his appointment as Deputy Chief Minister, Shrikant explained that his father’s brief absence due to health reasons had fueled the false claims. He firmly denied any truth to the reports, emphasizing that his focus remains on serving his Lok Sabha constituency and strengthening the Shiv Sena party.

Shrikant also recalled turning down an opportunity to join the central government after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, reaffirming that he is not interested in power positions. He reiterated his commitment to his constituency and party work, stating that he is not in the race for a ministerial role in the state government, despite ongoing political uncertainty.