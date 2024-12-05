Honda launches 2025 Honda Amaze in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: The leading car maker Honda has launched the facelift avatar of Amaze in the Indian market. The updated model has been released at the starting price of Rs starting price of Rs 7.99 lakh, while the top model goes up to Rs 10.89 lakh (all ex-showroom).

The model has been introduced in six colour options with the addition of a new Obsidian Blue Pearl shade. Interested customers now can pre-book the vehicle by visiting the authorised dealership across the country. The same also can be done online via Honda’s official webiste.

The latest Amaze comes with a fresh grill at the front, and an updated LED headlight setup, paired with integrated DRLs, The placement of the fog lamps remains the same. The rear section gets a c-shaped taillight with a touch of chrome bar that runs over the unit.

Inside the cabin, the latest Amaze gets a dual-tone upholstery, a blend of black and beige. The treatment can be seen over the centre tunnel, door pads, and seats. It also has a multi-functional steering wheel with -mounted audio control buttons, automatic climate control, cruise control, lane-watch assist, 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, which is supported by all the car connect technology.

The new generation has been offered in a 1.2-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine. It generates a maximum power of 86 bhp and 110 Nm of peak torque. As far as the transmission is concerned, customers get a five-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.