Kolkata Air Quality Worsens: High Nitrogen Dioxide Levels Detected

Kolkata’s air quality, particularly in areas like Ballygunge, has become a significant health concern due to rising nitrogen dioxide (NO?) levels. The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the city is extremely high, posing hazards to vulnerable groups. A Greenpeace report attributes the primary source of NO? emissions to petrol and diesel vehicle exhaust. Experts note that elevated NO? levels can severely impact public health, especially children, causing lung damage, respiratory illnesses, and aggravating allergies and heart conditions.

While Kolkata meets WHO guidelines for nitrogen dioxide (10 µg/m³) about 80% of the time, there are frequent spikes beyond safe limits. At times, the city’s NO? levels have reached 28 µg/m³, approaching India’s national standard of 40 µg/m³. Ballygunge recorded the highest NO? levels in the city last year, underscoring the gravity of the situation. The harmful gas is known for its toxic nature, and prolonged exposure can lead to chronic health issues.

Health experts are particularly concerned about the impact on sensitive groups, such as children and individuals with pre-existing conditions. Nitrogen dioxide exacerbates respiratory problems, increases allergy symptoms, and contributes to heart disease. Addressing vehicle emissions and reducing pollution levels are critical to safeguarding public health and mitigating the increasing health complications linked to poor air quality in Kolkata.