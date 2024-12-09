Bomb Threats Force Evacuation of Over 40 Delhi Schools; Investigation Ongoing

Several schools in Delhi received bomb threats via email on Monday, prompting authorities to send students home for safety. Affected schools included Mother Mary’s School, British School, Salwan Public School, Cambridge School, DPS in RK Puram, and GD Goenka Public School in Paschim Vihar. Police, bomb detection squads, and dog teams conducted thorough searches but found no suspicious items. Investigations are ongoing to determine the source of the threats.

This incident follows an explosion in October outside a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar, Rohini, which damaged the school wall, nearby shops, and vehicles. After that blast, schools received emailed threats warning of more attacks on CRPF institutions, though subsequent investigations revealed these warnings to be hoaxes. Authorities responded promptly, ensuring no harm occurred, but the threats have heightened security concerns for educational institutions.

Bomb threats have surged across India in recent months, affecting airlines, hotels, and train stations, though all have been false alarms. Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol reported a sharp rise in hoax threats to airlines, increasing from 122 in 2023 to 994 in 2024 — a 714.7% spike. October alone saw 666 bomb threat calls, compared to a peak of just 15 in September and October the previous year.