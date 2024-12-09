Kerala Witnesses Heavy Holiday Rush, Train Tickets Sold Out, Bus Fares to Rise

Keralites are facing difficulties in securing travel tickets for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. Train tickets, especially for long-distance journeys, are almost fully booked, and private bus fares are expected to surge.

People working in cities like Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi are struggling to find tickets to return to their hometowns in the Malabar region. The availability of train tickets is limited, with waiting lists exceeding 200 passengers for popular trains.

As a result, many are turning to private buses as an alternative. However, private bus operators are likely to increase fares during the peak holiday season. KSRTC is expected to increase its services to meet the growing demand, while railway authorities may consider running additional special trains to accommodate the influx of travelers.