SC Rejects Plea to Clear Punjab Highways Blocked by Farmers

A petition seeking the removal of blockades on Punjab highways by protesting farmers was dismissed by the Supreme Court. The petitioner argued that these blockades were hindering public movement and posing a threat to national security.

Farmers under the banners of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have been protesting at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points since February 2024. They have recently resumed their “Dilli Chalo” march but have faced police intervention.

The Supreme Court’s decision to dismiss the plea means that the blockades will continue to affect public movement and potentially impact essential services. The farmers’ protests and the government’s response remain a significant issue in Punjab.