Western Railway to operate special train between these cities: Details

Mumbai: To accommodate the increased passenger demand during the winter season, Western Railway has announced special trains between Bandra Terminus and Dr. Ambedkar Nagar. These trains will operate on special fare.

The special service will run in both directions on a bi-weekly basis, with Train No. 09301 departing from Bandra Terminus every Thursday and Sunday at 15:45 hrs. The train will reach Dr. Ambedkar Nagar at 07:30 hrs the following day. This service will operate from December 12, 2024, to January 2, 2025.

In the return direction, Train No. 09302 will depart from Dr. Ambedkar Nagar every Wednesday and Saturday at 21:00 hrs, arriving at Bandra Terminus at 12:30 hrs the next day. This service will run from December 11, 2024, to January 1, 2025.

En route, the special train will halt at key stations including Borivali, Vapi, Udhna, Bharuch, Vadodara, Ratlam, Nagda, Ujjain, Dewas, and Indore. These trains will be equipped withAC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class.