Know how apply online for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card

New Delhi: Ayushman Vay Vandana Card was launched by the Union government for senior citizens in the country. Every elderly person aged 70 and up registered under this will be eligible for free hospital treatment. They will get access to full healthcare benefits under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY). The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card is part of the AB PM-JAY scheme.

PM-JAY offers a wide range of services, such as:

– Medical consultations, diagnosis, and treatment

– The cost of pre-hospitalization

– Pharmaceuticals and medical supplies

– Services for both intensive and non-intensive care

– Laboratory and diagnostic testing

– Services for medical implantation

– Food and lodging services

– Complications with treatment

– Up to 15 days of follow-up care following hospitalisation

Also Read: Kia to increase car prices from January 2025

Benefits of Ayushman Vay Vandana Card:

i) This card provides free health insurance of Rs 5 lakh per year to all senior citizens aged 70 years and above, regardless of their income or economic status.

ii) It covers around 2,000 medical treatments and includes pre-existing illnesses from day one without any waiting period.

iii) Senior citizens already benefiting from government health schemes like the Central Government Health Scheme (CGHS), Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS), or Ayushman Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) must choose between their current scheme or this card.

iv) Families already under the AB PM-JAY scheme will get an extra Rs 5 lakh annual cover specifically for their senior members aged 70 years and above.

Eligibility Criteria For Ayushman Vay Vandana Card:

To enroll for the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, senior citizens must meet the following criteria:

i) The applicant must be a permanent resident of India

ii) Above 70 years of age.

iii) Be a beneficiary under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY).

How To Apply Online for Ayushman Vay Vandana Card:

1. First, download the Ayushman app and select Login as Beneficiary.

2. Next, enter the captcha, and your mobile number, choose your preferred authentication method, and enter the captcha again before clicking Login.

3. If the system doesn’t find your details, you’ll need to complete the eKYC process. Provide consent for the OTP to proceed.

4. Then, you’ll need to fill out a few declarations, capture a photo, and complete any additional application details.

5. After that, enter the beneficiary’s mobile number and OTP, and fill in information such as the beneficiary’s category and PIN code.

6. Add details for all family members and submit the form.

7. Once your eKYC is approved, you’ll be able to download the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card after a short waiting period.

To register for Ayushman, eligible citizens can download the Ayushman app from the Google Play Store or visit www.beneficiary.nha.gov.in.