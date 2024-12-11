Lok Sabha Passes Railways Bill; Vaishnaw Assures No Privatisation

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Railways (Amendment) Bill 2024, with the government firmly rejecting claims that it would lead to the privatisation of the national carrier. During the debate, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw countered opposition allegations, stating that a “fake narrative” had been created to mislead the public. The Bill, which aims to enhance the efficiency and independence of the Railway Board, was passed through a voice vote after earlier delays caused by disruptions in the House.

Vaishnaw criticized the opposition for spreading misinformation, asserting that their previous attempts to create a misleading narrative about the Constitution had failed. He expressed confidence that this attempt to portray the amendment as a move toward privatisation would also be proven false. The minister appealed for sincere discussions and emphasized that the amendment was aimed at improving the governance and functioning of Indian Railways, not privatising it.

The Bill, first introduced in the previous Parliament session, seeks to modernize the Railway Board’s operations and streamline its decision-making processes. Vaishnaw reiterated that the government remains committed to strengthening the national carrier while ensuring it remains under public control. The passage of the amendment marks a step towards reforming the rail sector, addressing operational challenges, and improving efficiency without compromising its public ownership.