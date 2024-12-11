Youth Fatally Hit by Car While Filming Promo Video on Kozhikode Beach

A tragic accident took place on Tuesday morning (December 10) on Kozhikode Beach Road near Vellayil Police Station, claiming the life of 21-year-old T K Alvin from Vadakara. Alvin was filming a promotional video for a car dealership around 7:30 am when he was struck by a car during a vehicle chase sequence. Despite being rushed to a private hospital by his friends, he succumbed to his injuries later that day. Initially, confusion surrounded the vehicle involved, with some claiming it was a Defender with brake failure, but police later confirmed it was a Mercedes-Benz without valid insurance.

Witnesses reported that Alvin was filming an Instagram reel with his friends at the time of the accident, while his friend maintained that it was for a luxury car promotion. The police have taken both vehicles involved into custody and are investigating further. The Mercedes-Benz driver will soon have their arrest formally recorded, with the possibility of additional charges depending on the findings. The police have also seized Alvin’s mobile phone as evidence for the investigation.

Alvin, who had recently returned from abroad after dealing with health issues, was struck while capturing footage of two luxury cars speeding down the road. The vehicles belonged to the owner and a relative of a private establishment. The police have filed a case of accidental manslaughter and are continuing their investigation into the incident.