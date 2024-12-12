Kerala HC Urges State to Secure Centre’s Approval for Wayanad Disaster Aid

The Kerala High Court has directed the state government to convince the central government of the need for additional assistance for the Wayanad landslide disaster. The division bench also expressed its willingness to mediate between the state and central governments if necessary. According to an amicus curiae report, while the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) officially holds about Rs 700 crore, only Rs 61 crore remains available for expenditure. The state government is seeking a central aid package of approximately Rs 2,300 crore to support rehabilitation efforts for the affected people in Wayanad.

The state government highlighted the limitations of the SDRF during court proceedings. As of December 10, the SDRF balance stood at Rs 700.5 crore, down from Rs 782.99 crore on October 1. However, this fund is earmarked for disaster relief activities statewide, making it impossible to allocate solely for Wayanad. Additionally, Rs 471 crore has already been assigned for various needs across the state, and Rs 128 crore must be reserved for other obligations. The government noted that SDRF regulations prevent using these funds for purchasing land, which is essential for the proposed rehabilitation and infrastructure projects in Wayanad.

To address Wayanad’s specific needs, Rs 682 crore has been designated through the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, intended for projects such as townships. However, after accounting for planned expenditures, only a small portion remains. The High Court urged the state to present a detailed report on SDRF usage and additional fund requirements to the central government by December 18. The court also suggested that credible agencies issue utilization certificates to strengthen the state’s case for more central assistance. Mediation between the central and state governments could occur after the Christmas holidays if needed.