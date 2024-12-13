1.3 Lakh Trees to Be Felled for Malwa Canal Project

The construction of the 150-km-long Malwa Canal in Punjab, a flagship project of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, is set to result in the felling of nearly 1.30 lakh trees and plants. The canal, estimated to cost Rs 2,300 crore, will run parallel to the left bank of the Rajasthan Feeder Canal, originating from the Harike headworks in Ferozepur district. The project aims to provide irrigation for about 2 lakh acres in southern Punjab and is the first major canal construction in the state since Independence. However, the land required for the project belongs to the Rajasthan Government, adding complexity to the approval process.

A recent joint inspection by the Forest Department and Water Resources Department revealed that 49.2164 hectares of forest land, 614 trees, and 10,200 plants in designated forest areas will be affected. Additionally, extensive plantations along the Rajasthan Feeder Canal, conducted between 2016 and 2018, will also be impacted. These plantations cover 407 hectares and include 1,19,680 trees and plants, which will need to be cleared for the project. The total number of trees and plants slated for felling stands at 1,30,494. The Forest Department has submitted its observations, and the final decision rests with the state government.

The project has sparked controversy, with critics questioning its technical feasibility and environmental impact. Opposition parties and experts have raised concerns about the loss of dense forest cover, especially given the significant investments made in afforestation efforts under the CAMPA scheme. Forest Secretary Priyank Bharti acknowledged the issue, while repeated attempts to get comments from other key officials, including the Forest and Wildlife Minister, were unsuccessful.