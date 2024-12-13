Actor Allu Arjun arrested in connection with Pushpa 2 stampede incident

Telugu actor Allu Arjun was arrested by Hyderabad Police following a stampede at the premiere of his film Pushpa 2, which resulted in the death of a woman named Revathi. The incident occurred on December 4 at Sandhya Theater when a large crowd surged as Allu Arjun arrived, causing panic. Revathi, who attended the event with her family, fell during the chaos while trying to protect her son, Sri Tej, who also sustained serious injuries. The police arrested Allu Arjun at his residence in Jubilee Hills and took him to Chikkadpally police station for questioning.

Reports suggest that Allu Arjun’s security team may have exacerbated the situation by pushing and shoving the crowd instead of controlling it. Following the tragic event, Allu Arjun extended condolences to Revathi’s family and announced financial assistance of ?25 lakhs. He also promised to cover medical expenses and support the family, especially the children, emphasizing that the loss could never truly be compensated.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Akshansh Yadav confirmed that a case has been filed under sections 105 and 118(1) read with 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sahita (BNS). The complaint was lodged by Revathi’s family, and the police investigation is ongoing. This arrest follows an earlier commitment by Allu Arjun to aid the affected family and provide any necessary support during this difficult time.