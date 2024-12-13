Kerala on Alert for Heavy Rainfall; IMD Issues Orange Alert in 3 Districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for widespread rainfall across Kerala today, along with thunderstorms. An orange alert has been declared for Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Pathanamthitta districts due to the possibility of very heavy rainfall in some areas. Additionally, a yellow alert has been issued for Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Idukki, forecasting heavy rainfall in isolated spots.

The IMD has cautioned that intense rainfall could cause flash floods, landslides, and lightning-related incidents. Heavy rain, ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm within 24 hours, is expected, with the risk of waterlogging in urban and low-lying areas. Landslides and mudslides are a concern in vulnerable regions, prompting a call for heightened vigilance from both the public and government authorities.

The Revenue Department has directed the Pathanamthitta Collector to take special precautions at Sabarimala during the ongoing pilgrimage season. Strong winds, ranging from 35 to 45 km/h with gusts up to 55 km/h, are also forecasted along the Lakshadweep coast today and tomorrow, with the IMD advising against fishing activities in these waters.