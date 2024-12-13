RBI Receives Second Bomb Threat in Russian Language Within a Month; Investigation Underway

On December 13, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) received an email threat warning of an explosive device at its Mumbai campus. The message, which was sent to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra’s official email, was written in Russian. In response, the Mumbai Police registered a case and began an investigation into the sender, with authorities examining the possibility that a VPN was used to conceal the sender’s identity.

The police, under the leadership of Zone 1 DCP, confirmed that a case was registered at the Mata Ramabai Marg police station. Investigators are working to trace the IP address of the individual behind the threat. The police have emphasized that an investigation is ongoing to determine the origin and authenticity of the threat.

This incident follows a similar bomb threat made to the RBI’s customer care number on November 16, where a caller, identifying himself as the “CEO of Lashkar-e-Taiba,” made the threat after singing a song. The caller had instructed RBI officials to block a back road, falsely claiming that an electric car had stalled there.