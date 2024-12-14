Air Arabia announces flights to this city: Details

Dubai: Low-budget air carrier based in the UAE, Air Arabia has announced the launch of its new route from Ras Al Khaimah. The airline will operate flights to Tashkent in Uzbekistan from Ras Al Khaimah.

The new direct flights will connect Ras Al Khaimah International Airport to Islam Karimov Tashkent International Airport with a weekly flight every Friday. The service will start from Friday, December 27.

‘We are glad to announce the launch of direct flights to Tashkent, the capital of Uzbekistan, further expanding our growing network from Ras Al Khaimah. This new route reflects our commitment to developing our tourism offering from Ras Al Khaimah and continuously offering our passengers reliable and affordable air travel options,’ Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said.

This new route follows the recent launch of direct flights to Moscow. With the addition of the new route to Tashkent, Air Arabia now takes off from Ras Al Khaimah to eight destinations, including Cairo, Islamabad, Lahore, Peshawar, Jeddah, Calicut, and Moscow. The carrier also operates non-stop flights to Tashkent from Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.