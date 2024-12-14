Toyota unveils Urban Cruiser EV: Details

Mumbai: Toyota unveiled its Toyota Urban Cruiser EV. The Urban Cruiser EV will go on sale in Europe in 2025 and is most likely to come to India as well. By 2026. It is based on the Suzuki e-Vitara.

Toyota calls the front-end design of the SUV to be ‘hammerhead’. At the rear, the SUV get the LED lightbar along with taillights similar to the Suzuki e-Vitara. The Urban Cruiser EV has an overall length of 4,285 and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm. The height is 1,640 mm and the width is 1,800 mm. The SUV has a turning radius of just 5.2 metres and will be offered with either 18-inch or 19-inch alloys, depending on the model grade.

The Urban Cruiser will be offered with two battery packs and the option of front or all-wheel drive. Both use lithium-iron phosphate technology. Toyota will offer the Urban Cruiser EV in a FWD and an AWD variant. The FWD model will have a 49 kWh battery and an output of 106 kW or 144 hp. In addition, there will be a 61 kWh battery option as well that will offer 128 kW or 174 hp. In the AWD variant, the 61 kWh battery will stay and the power output goes up to 135 kW or 184 hp. The torque output will be 189 Nm on the FWD variants and 300 Nm on the AWD variant. The range of the Urban Cruiser EV is yet to be revealed.

The rear seat has a sliding function and offer a 40:20:40 split. There is a 10.25-inch digital instrument console along with a 10.1-inch multimedia screen that offers smartphone integration. Other features available, according to model grade, include electric adjustment for the driver seat, a JBL premium audio system, a fixed sunroof and 12-colour ambient lighting.

Safety features include a pre-collision system, adaptive cruise control, lane departure alert and lane keep assist. A 360-degree camera will be on offer too.