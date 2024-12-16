Over 60,000 Children in Indian Care Homes; Tamil Nadu Leads

According to recent government data, over 60,000 children are living in institutional care homes across India, with Tamil Nadu housing the largest number—10,118 children—in 2023-24. This marks the third consecutive year Tamil Nadu has topped the list. Despite a decline in the overall number of children under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, the network of childcare institutions continues to expand. The data also shows that other states with significant numbers of children in care homes include West Bengal, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka.

The number of care homes in India has increased steadily in recent years. From 2,245 institutional care homes in 2021-22, the figure rose to 2,305 in 2022-23, and to 2,450 in 2023-24. In the current year, 2024-25, the number has reached 3,010. Tamil Nadu leads with 318 care homes, followed by Uttar Pradesh with 24. Other states with high numbers of such facilities include West Bengal, Karnataka, Rajasthan, Odisha, and Maharashtra. These homes provide children with education, healthcare, vocational training, and counselling to support their growth and reintegration into society.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development implements the Mission Vatsalya scheme in collaboration with state and Union Territory governments. This scheme supports both institutional care and non-institutional care for children in need of protection and those in conflict with the law. Services include age-appropriate education, recreational activities, healthcare, and vocational training. Non-institutional care options, such as foster care, sponsorship, and aftercare, are also provided to help ensure children’s rehabilitation and social reintegration.