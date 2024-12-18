UAE authority bans truck movement on key roads: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai have announced restrictions on truck movement on key roads. Truck movement will be banned along Emirates Road during evening peak hours from 5.30pm to 8pm. The new restrictions take effect on January 1, 2025, and specifically target the stretch between Al Awir Street and Sharjah.

In April 2024, the RTA began implementing an expanded truck movement ban on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road during morning and evening peak hours. This is now being extended to Emirates Road towards Sharjah.

Truck movement is prohibited on major Dubai roads such as Al Ittihad and Meydan Streets. Other roads, including Sheikh Zayed Road and those in residential areas near Sharjah such as Al Mizhar, Al Muhaisnah, and Oud Al Muteena, are subject to a 16-hour ban from 6am to 10pm.

Medium-congestion urban areas are subject to truck movement restrictions during peak morning and evening hours. These include Airport, Oman, and Damascus streets, with restricted times from 6.30am to 8.30am; 1pm to 3pm, and 5.30pm to 8pm.’