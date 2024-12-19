Maruti Suzuki introduces Limited Edition Celerio in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Maruti Suzuki India has launched a Limited Edition Celerio in the Indian market. The new version of the hatchback is offered at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This limited edition iteration of the hatchback is being offered with accessories worth Rs. 11,000 and will be available till 20 December, 2024.

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio Limited Edition gets a handful of accessories, including an exterior body kit, side moulding with chrome inserts, roof spoiler, twin colour door sill guards, and custom-themed floor mats.

Under the hood, the hatchback has a 1.0-litre three-cylinder K-series engine of the brand. This unit is tuned to produce 66 bhp of power and 89 Nm of peak torque. The power is transferred to the wheels using a 5-speed MT or an AMT. It also gets a CNG option which produces 56 bhp of power and 82.1 Nm torque.

The petrol powered engine returns a mileage of up to 25.24 kmpl with MT while this number increases to 26.68 kmpl with AMT. Meanwhile, the CNG variant is claimed to offer 34.43 kmpl/kg.

The standard version of the Maruti Suzuki Celerio currently has a starting price of Rs 5.36 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 7.04 lakh (ex-showroom) for the most expensive variant.