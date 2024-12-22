Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships: India’s Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi win silver medals

Doha: In weightlifting, India’s Koyel Bar and L. Nilam Devi won silver medals in the 55kg Youth and Junior categories in the Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar. India has won six medals in the event.

Koyel heaved 79kg in snatch and 103kg in clean & jerk for an aggregate lift of 182kg for her silver, while Nilam lifted 86 in snatch and 104kg in clean & jerk for an overall 190kg, which won her a silver in the junior category.

On Friday, India’s Jyoshna Sabar set a new youth Asian record with her gold-winning lift in the 40kg category. Payal ecured her gold in the youth girls 45kg section.Another Indian athlete named Payal had won bronze in junior girls 45kg competition, while Babulal Hembrom had ended third in the 49kg youth boys section after lifting 197 (88 snatch + 109 clean and jerk).