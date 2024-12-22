Karnataka Sees Rise in POCSO Cases, Bengaluru Leads; Conviction Rates Low

Karnataka has seen a steady rise in cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, with Bengaluru reporting the highest number. Over the past 35 months, the state registered 10,247 POCSO cases, including 1,521 in Bengaluru alone. Other districts like Mysuru, Shivamogga, Hassan, and Belagavi also reported significant numbers, highlighting the widespread nature of the issue.

Despite the alarming figures, justice remains elusive for many victims. Out of thousands of cases, only 179 individuals have been convicted, while 2,179 have been acquitted due to insufficient evidence. A staggering 6,945 cases are still under investigation. Parents often hesitate to report offenses, fearing social stigma and the impact on their children’s futures, which further complicates the pursuit of justice.

In comparison, Karnataka recorded 3,110 POCSO cases in 2022, with Bengaluru again leading at 462 cases, followed by districts like Shivamogga and Hassan. The consistent increase in cases underscores the urgent need for better support systems, stronger evidence collection mechanisms, and greater societal awareness to address this growing crisis effectively.