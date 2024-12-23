55L Women Await Aid Under Soren’s ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’

Over 55 lakh women in Jharkhand are still waiting for the promised financial assistance of ?2,500 under the ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana.’ Despite assurances from the ruling JMM that the increased amount would be credited to beneficiaries’ bank accounts on December 11, many recipients have only received ?1,000 for the past four months. Government sources now indicate that the payment will be transferred during a mega event in Ranchi on December 28, where approximately 7 lakh women from across the state will gather. Transport arrangements are being made, with district authorities directed to provide buses for the occasion.

The scheme, a flagship initiative of Chief Minister Hemant Soren’s government, offers financial aid to women aged 21 to 50 through direct benefit transfers (DBT). Originally providing ?1,000 per month, the assistance was increased to ?2,500 in the lead-up to the state assembly elections, significantly boosting the program’s popularity. However, the enhanced payout poses a fiscal challenge, with state finance officials estimating an annual cost of ?18,000 crore. Efforts are underway to increase revenue generation through sectors like mining, excise, and revenue collection to sustain the scheme.

The ‘Maiyan Samman Yojana’ has been credited as a key factor behind Hemant Soren’s electoral success, contributing to his landslide victory over the BJP-led NDA. Poll experts believe the scheme played a decisive role in securing an expanded mandate for Soren’s government. According to official data, 55.25 lakh women have registered for the program, including 65,000 from Ranchi, highlighting its widespread appeal and impact across the state.