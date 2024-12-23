Foreign investors infuse Rs 26,000 crore into Indian capital markets in December

Mumbai: Foreign investors pumped in over Rs 26,000 crore into the Indian capital markets so far in December. As per the depositories data, the foreign portfolio investors( FPIs) pumped in Rs 21,789 crore into the Indian equities markets and Rs 4,646 crore into the debt market, taking the total net investment into the Indian capital markets to Rs 26,435 crore.

Meanwhile, after two weeks of buying, FPIs turned net sellers in Indian equities this week, with a net withdrawal of Rs 976 crore. Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) began the week on a positive note, investing Rs 3,126 crore in equities during the first two trading sessions (December 16-20). However, the trend reversed in the latter half of the week, with FPIs offloading equities worth over Rs 4,102 crore in the subsequent three sessions. This resulted in an overall net outflow of Rs 976 crore during the week.

This comes after heavy outflows in the last few months. The overseas investors pulled out Rs 21,612 crore from equities markets in November and Rs 94,017 crore in October. Interestingly, September had marked a nine-month high for FPI inflows in equities, with an investment of Rs 57,724 crore.

Also Read: Kumbh Mela 2025: Know all about Triveni Sangam, Akharas and Rituals

So far this year, FPIs have made a net investment of Rs 6,770 crore into equities and Rs 1,11,704 crore into the debt markets, taking the total investment into the Indian capital markets to nearly Rs 1.2 lakh crore in 2024.

Foreign institutional investors (FII) or Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) are those who invest in the financial assets of a country while not being part of it. On the other hand, Domestic Institutional Investors (DII) are those who invest in the country they are living in. Both types of investors can impact the economy’s net investment flows.