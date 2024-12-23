Indian aviation poised for major growth in 2025 with mergers, fleet expansion, new airlines

The Indian aviation industry is set for remarkable growth in 2025, driven by mergers, fleet expansions, and rising air travel demand. Major milestones include the completion of the Air India-Vistara merger, which will form a large-scale carrier serving over 120,000 passengers daily across 90 destinations. This, combined with Air India’s integration with Air India Express and AIX Connect, positions the Tata Group with both full-service and low-cost carrier options. Air India’s fleet will expand further with an additional order of 100 Airbus planes, building on its earlier 470-aircraft order with Airbus and Boeing. New players like Akasa Air are also fueling growth, with plans to scale operations and a significant order for 150 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The sector’s rapid expansion includes IndiGo’s strategic moves, such as introducing business-class seating and enhancing international connectivity through new routes and codeshare partnerships. However, challenges remain, including supply chain issues affecting aircraft deliveries, engine troubles, and concerns over pilot fatigue and safety. The dominance of IndiGo and the Air India Group, holding over 90% of the domestic market share, has also raised concerns about a duopolistic environment. Meanwhile, the government has enacted The Bharatiya Vayuyan Vidheyak 2024 to modernize aviation regulations and ease business operations, alongside plans to open new airports in Noida and Navi Mumbai by 2025.

Despite obstacles, the Indian aviation sector is on track for substantial advancements in infrastructure and services. Initiatives to introduce direct international flights, new airlines, and measures to curb carbon emissions reflect the industry’s progressive vision. As Air India’s CEO Campbell Wilson remarked, this transformation represents a long-term effort, akin to a “Test match and not a T20,” with 2025 poised to be a pivotal year in shaping India’s aviation landscape.