Fire Hits Singer Shaan’s Mumbai Building; 9 Rescued

A fire erupted early Tuesday morning in Bollywood singer Shaan’s residential building in Bandra West, Mumbai, injuring an 80-year-old woman. Fire brigade officials discovered the elderly woman unconscious on the eighth floor and quickly rescued her. She was admitted to Bhabha Hospital in Bandra, where she is currently receiving treatment for her injuries.

Firefighters also evacuated nine other residents, including a man and eight women, from the building’s 15th floor. Fortunately, all were rescued safely. The swift response by the fire brigade prevented further harm, although the cause of the fire remains unknown.

Shaan has yet to release an official statement but shared his thoughts on social media, calling the incident “horrible.” He expressed his gratitude to the fire brigade for their prompt action, which ensured the safety of the building’s residents during the emergency.