Junior World Pencak Silat Championship: India’s Nusrath Fatima Wins Silver

Abu Dhabi: India’s Nusrath Fatima won silver medal in the 58 kg Junior category, at the 5th Junior World Pencak Silat Championship, held in Abu Dhabi. Nusrath Fatima is from Sankoo, Kargil.

‘Nusrath’s success demonstrates the growing strength of India’s youth in traditional martial arts like Pencak Silat, which is gaining global recognition,’ said General Secretary of the District Kargil Olympic Association, Syed Mehraj Uddin Shah.

Pencak Silat is a full-body fighting form incorporating strikes, grappling, and throwing, in addition to weaponry. Every part of the body is used and subject to attack. Pencak silat was practiced not only for physical defense but also for psychological ends.

The championships involved more than 1,100 participants, including athletes, coaches, referees, judges, and officials, from 57 countries representing five continents: Asia, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and the Americas.