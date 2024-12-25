Christmas special traditional Kallappam Recipe

Ingredients:
Raw rice: 1 cup
Cooked rice: 1/4 cup
Grated coconut: 1/2 cup
Sugar: 1 tbsp (optional)
Salt: To taste
Water: As required
Yeast: 1/4 tsp
Lukewarm water: 2 tbsp (to activate the yeast)
Instructions:
Soak the Rice
Wash and soak the raw rice in water for 4-5 hours.
Activate the Yeast
Dissolve the yeast in lukewarm water with a pinch of sugar. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes until it froths.
Grind the Batter
Drain the soaked rice and blend it in a mixer along with cooked rice, grated coconut, sugar (if using), and a little water to form a smooth batter.
Ensure the batter is thick but pourable.
Ferment the Batter
Mix the activated yeast and a pinch of salt into the batter. Cover and keep it in a warm place for 6-8 hours or overnight to ferment.
Prepare the Pancakes
Heat a flat or non-stick pan on medium heat and lightly grease it.
Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it slightly to make a thick pancake.
Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes until the surface is cooked and bubbles appear.
There’s no need to flip; serve once the pancake is cooked through.
