Christmas special traditional Kallappam Recipe

Ingredients:

Raw rice: 1 cup

Cooked rice: 1/4 cup

Grated coconut: 1/2 cup

Sugar: 1 tbsp (optional)

Salt: To taste

Water: As required

Yeast: 1/4 tsp

Lukewarm water: 2 tbsp (to activate the yeast)

Instructions:

Soak the Rice

Wash and soak the raw rice in water for 4-5 hours.

Activate the Yeast

Dissolve the yeast in lukewarm water with a pinch of sugar. Let it sit for 5-10 minutes until it froths.

Grind the Batter

Drain the soaked rice and blend it in a mixer along with cooked rice, grated coconut, sugar (if using), and a little water to form a smooth batter.

Ensure the batter is thick but pourable.

Ferment the Batter

Mix the activated yeast and a pinch of salt into the batter. Cover and keep it in a warm place for 6-8 hours or overnight to ferment.

Prepare the Pancakes

Heat a flat or non-stick pan on medium heat and lightly grease it.

Pour a ladleful of batter onto the pan and spread it slightly to make a thick pancake.

Cover with a lid and cook for 2-3 minutes until the surface is cooked and bubbles appear.

There’s no need to flip; serve once the pancake is cooked through.