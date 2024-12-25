Know ways tantric massage improves your sex life

Tantric massage is a hands-on practice. It is different from other types of massages as it involves the tantric essence of ‘Shakti’. Tantric massage is rooted in the ancient spiritual traditions of Tantra. Originating in India around AD 500, Tantra is a complex system that includes practices such as meditation, rituals, and yoga.

As per experts, tantreic massage can change your sex life dramatically. It will boost and restore your sexual vitality. It explores the erotic areas of our body that are highly sensitive such as the nipples, breasts, penis, vagina, anus, and vulva.

Tantra views the human body as a temple and emphasizes the sacred connection between the physical and spiritual realms. Tantric massage celebrates this connection and works to stimulate and balance the flow of energy to promote vitality.

Tantric massage can be a tool for sexual awakening. Tantric massage allows for a powerful combination of mental and physical benefits. Tantric massage creates a specific place to experience in-the-moment sexual energy during different types of touch and breathing.

In tantric massage, there are clear roles with one partner being the giver and one being the receiver. This allows a lot of clarity and focus. Receiving tantric massage can create a real sense of feeling cared for. It allows you to feel how you feel and express whatever you need to express without worrying about the other person.

Benefits include:

Improvement of health and vitality

Treatment of common sexual dysfunctions of men and women

Alleviation of blocked (or stuck) emotions

Cultivation of contentment and joy

Ignition of a spiritual awakening and realization

Improvement of orgasmic and pleasure potential

Clearing the mind

Reduction of stress

Promotion of relaxation