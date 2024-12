Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships: India’s Martina Devi bags silver medal

Doha: In weightlifting, India’s Martina Devi clinched a silver medal in the women’s junior 87kg category at the Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships in Doha, Qatar.

The 18-year-old from Manipur lifted a total of 225kg (96kg 129kg) to finish second in the three-lifter field. She also won a silver medal for her clean and jerk effort and a bronze for her snatch.

The championships featured competitions in 40 categories – 20 each at the junior and youth levels. Medals are awarded separately for snatch, clean and jerk, and total lift in continental, World Cups and World Championships.

Also Read: MT Vasudevan Nair passes away

India’s youth lifters (age 13 to 17) won 21 medals, including all 7 gold. The junior lifters (age 15 to 20) contributed 12 medals to the tally.

Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships 2024: India’s medal winners

Payal – bronze medal in women’s junior 45kg (total)

Payal – bronze medal in women’s junior 45kg (clean and jerk)

Shankar Lapung – bronze medal in men’s junior 61kg (total)

Sanjana – silver medal in women’s junior 76kg (clean and jerk)

Sanjana – silver medal in women’s junior 76kg (total)

Valluri Ajaya Babu – silver medal in men’s junior 81kg (snatch)

Nilam Devi – silver medal in women’s Junior 55kg (snatch)

Nilam Devi – silver medal in women’s Junior 55kg (clean and jerk)

Nilam Devi – silver medal in women’s Junior 55kg (total)

Maibam Martina Devi – silver medal in women’s junior +87kg (total)

Maibam Martina Devi – silver medal in women’s junior +87kg (clean and jerk)

Maibam Martina Devi – bronze medal in women’s junior +87kg (snatch)

Asian Youth Weightlifting Championships 2024: India’s medal winners

Payal – gold medal in women’s youth 45kg (total)

Payal – gold medal in women’s youth 45kg (snatch)

Payal – bronze medal in women’s youth 45kg (clean and jerk)

Jyoshna Sabar – gold medal in women’s youth 40kg (total)

Jyoshna Sabar – gold medal in women’s youth 40kg (snatch)

Jyoshna Sabar – gold medal in women’s youth 40kg (clean and jerk)

Babulal Hembrom – bronze medal in men’s youth 49kg

Preetismita Bhoi – silver medal in women’s youth 45kg (clean and jerk)

Asmita Dhone – bronze medal in women’s youth 49kg (clean and jerk)

Koyel Bar – bronze medal in women’s youth 55kg (snatch)

Koyel Bar – gold medal in women’s youth 55kg (clean and jerk)

Koyel Bar – silver medal in women’s youth 55kg (total)

Sanjana – silver medal in women’s youth 76kg (total)

Sanjana – silver medal in women’s youth 76kg (snatch)

Sanjana – silver medal in women’s youth 76kg (clean and jerk)

Sairaj Pardeshi – gold medal in men’s youth 81kg (total)

Sairaj Pardeshi – silver medal in men’s youth 81kg (snatch)

Sairaj Pardeshi – silver medal in men’s youth 81kg (clean and jerk)

K Oviya – silver medal in women’s youth 81kg (clean and jerk)

Parv Chaudhary – bronze medal in men’s youth 96kg (clean and jerk)

Parv Chaudhary – bronze medal in men’s youth 96kg (total)