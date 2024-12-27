Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches Honda SP160: Price, Features

Mumbai: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India has launched the 2025 iteration of the SP160 in the country. The Honda SP160 comes with a new sporty looking headlamp cluster. It is offered in colours like Radiant Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Pearl Deep Ground Gray, and Athletic Blue Metallic.

The list of features include a new 4.2-inch TFT display which also offers Bluetooth connectivity which also makes the bike RoadSync app compliant. The bike also has other connectivity features like call alert, SMS alert, turn-by-turn navigation, and music playback.

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee sees biggest single-day fall against US dollar

Powering the 2025 Honda SP160 is an updated 162.71 cc air-cooled engine which has been tweaked to make it OBD2B compliant. This engine is tuned to produce 13 bhp of power and a peak torque of 14.8 Nm. This power is transferred to the wheel using a five-speed gearbox.

The 2025 Honda SP160 now comes priced at Rs 1,21,951 (ex-showroom). This is Rs 3,000 more than the previous version of the bike. The higher dual-disc variant of the bike has a price tag of Rs 1,27,956 (ex-showroom) which is Rs 4,605 more than the previous iteration.