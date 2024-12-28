Health & FitnessLife Style

Know why you must have sex everyday

Dec 28, 2024, 09:47 pm IST

Sex makes your relationship beautiful and stronger. It is also the most beautiful ways to express love.

Here some benefits of having sex regularly;

1. Sex reduces stress: Sex will help you relax and reduce your stress levels. During sex our bodies produce several hormones and these  help us to de-stress, increases our natural happiness levels and enhances desire.

2. Sex is an exercise: Throughout sex our bodies are continually experiencing physiological changes that are consistent with an exercise routine. Our breathing rates rise which in turn burns calories, which means that if you have sex just three times a week you can burn around 7,500 calories a year. That’s the same as running 75 miles!

Also Read:  Know The Meaning Of Seeing Yourself Naked In Your Dream 

3. Increases immunity: Researchers found that their people who  had sex at least twice a week had higher levels of particular antibodies than those who had no sex at all. During sex, antigens like immunoglobulin are released which are proven to fight the common cold and even flu

4. Reduces blood pressures: Sex  reduces diastolic blood pressure  which is the bottom number on a blood pressure and also improves cardiac health.

5. Sex makes  Pelvic Muscles Strong: Sex makes pelvic muscles more stronger. Stronger pelvic muscles helps in  better orgasms.

 

 

 

Tags
shortlink
Dec 28, 2024, 09:47 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button