Commodity Market: Gold price remains firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged in Kerala on Sunday, December 29. Gold is priced at Rs 57,080 per 8 gram and Rs 7135. Yesterday, gold price declined by Rs 120 per 8 gram. Before that, gold price gained by Rs 480 per 8 gram in three days.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a modest decrease on Sunday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7801.3 per gram, reflecting an decrease of Rs 170. The cost of 22 carat gold is 7152.3 per gram, a fall of Rs 160. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -0.39%, while over the last month, the change stands at 0.49%. The current price of silver in India is 95500 per kg, reflecting no change .

Also Read: Yearender 2024: Full list of Vande Bharat Express trains launched this year

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts settled flat at Rs 76,900 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.1% or Rs 73. Silver March futures contracts ended higher at Rs 89,994/kg, up by 0.4% or Rs 358. Gold prices surged by Rs 250/10 grams in the last one week while silver prices have increased by Rs 2,800/kg in the same period. On Thursday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 76,827 per 10 gram.

In global markets, price of spot gold was flat at $2,632.79 per ounce. Gold gained 0.45% so far this week. U.S. gold futures were nearly unchanged at $2,653.00. Price of spot silver was steady at $29.80 per ounce, platinum added 0.4% to $939.69 and palladium rose 0.19% to $926.64. Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.13% to 872.80 tonnes on Thursday.