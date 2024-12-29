IndiGo introduces direct flights to this country: Details

Mumbai: Private air carrier based in the country, IndiGo has announced direct flights to Thailand. The airline will operate flights connecting Phuket in Thailand with Kolkata in India. The Kolkata-to-Phuket flights will operate on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

Flight schedule:

Kolkata to Phuket:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Flight 6E 1901 will depart Kolkata at 6 am (IST) and arrive in Phuket at 10.40 am (local time).

Wednesdays and Saturdays: The flight will take off from Kolkata at 6.50 am and land in Phuket at 11.35 am.

Fridays: Departure at 7.15 am, arrival at 11.55 am.

Sundays: Departure at 6.50 am, arrival at 11.40 am.

Phuket to Kolkata:

Mondays and Tuesdays: Flight 6E 1902 will leave Phuket at 11.40 am and reach Kolkata at 1.20 pm.

Wednesdays and Saturdays: Departure from Phuket at 12.35 pm, arrival in Kolkata at 2.20 pm.

Fridays: Departure at 2.20 pm, arrival at 3.05 pm.

Sundays: Departure at 12.40 pm, arrival at 2.20 pm.