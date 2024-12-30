Strategies to help fight seasonal affective disorder

Seasonal affective disorder (SAD) is a type of depression that is related to changes in seasons. It typically starts and ends around the same time each year, usually during the fall and winter months. SAD is thought to be caused by a lack of sunlight, which can disrupt the body’s internal clock and lead to feelings of depression.

Strategies to help fight off winter blues this winter:

1. Light therapy

Increase exposure to natural or artificial light to regulate mood and combat the lack of sunlight during winter. Using a specially designed lightbox, which mimics natural sunlight, can help in managing SAD symptoms.

2. Exercise regularly

Engaging in physical activity greatly boosts mood. Aim for at least 30 minutes of exercise most days of the week, even if its indoor activities like yoga or dancing. Engaging in regular physical activity releases endorphins and can help improve symptoms of depression.

3. Get outside

On sunny days, spend time outdoors to soak up natural light. Whenever possible, try to spend time outdoors during daylight hours.

4. Maintain a healthy diet

A well-balanced diet can play a role in managing mood and energy levels. Include foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such as fish, walnuts, and flaxseeds, which have been linked to improved mood. Avoid excessive consumption of sugary and processed foods.

5. Stay connected

Socialise with family and friends regularly to combat loneliness and maintain a support system.

6. Set goals and have a routine

Establish realistic goals or projects to keep yourself motivated and engaged throughout the winter months. Accomplishing these goals can boost your mood and sense of achievement.

7. Socialise and seek professional help

Stay connected with friends and family. Engage in activities or hobbies that you enjoy, and seek support from loved ones or join support groups if needed. If symptoms of seasonal affective disorder (SAD) are severe or impacting daily life, consult a mental health professional.

8. Increase indoor lighting

Ensure your home or workplace is well-lit with bright lights to combat the darkness and create a more positive environment.

9. Embrace winter activities

Engage in activities specific to the winter season, such as ice skating, skiing, or building snowmen. Embracing and enjoying the unique aspects of winter can help shift your mindset.