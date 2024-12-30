Vijay on Anna University Assault Case: ‘Deeply Pained, Stand by Women as a Brother’

Actor and Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) leader Vijay expressed deep anguish over the recent sexual assault case at Anna University, vowing to support women as a brother and guardian. He reportedly met Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi to discuss the issue and criticized the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government for its handling of law and order. In a statement, Vijay assured women of his support, urging them to focus on their studies while promising to work towards a safer Tamil Nadu, hinting at his political ambitions.

The case involved the alleged sexual assault of a 19-year-old student within the university campus, sparking widespread outrage among opposition parties and civil society. One suspect has been arrested, while police continue to search for another. The incident has drawn sharp criticism from the Madras High Court, which reprimanded the Chennai police for their handling of the investigation and ordered the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by women officers to ensure a thorough probe.

The High Court also directed the Tamil Nadu government to provide interim compensation of ?25 lakh to the victim and instructed Anna University to waive all fees for the student, ensuring she can complete her education. The case has intensified discussions about women’s safety and governance, with Vijay calling for swift justice and systemic changes to prevent such incidents in the future.