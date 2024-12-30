Winter foods to eat to keep cold at bay

During winter season, out immune system becomes vulnerable. Most people likely to contract communicable illnesses like the flu and the common cold during winter. Ayurveda claims that winter is also the optimum season for strengthening your immune system.

Here are winter foods to eat to keep cold and cough at bay:

1. Herbal teas

Include a lot of herbal tea in your diet. Given that they contain so many potent antioxidants, green tea and chamomile tea are excellent immune enhancers.

2. Amla

Amla is a highly nutritious food to include in your diet because it is high in vitamin C and also contains other minerals and numerous antioxidants. Amla is a fantastic addition to a weight loss diet because it is low in calories and fat and high in fibre, manganese, potassium, and copper.

Also Read: Know why pets shouldn’t be allowed to lick your face

3. Whole grains

Consuming a lot of these grains also lowers CRP levels, which is good for the body. Oats, a common whole grain, also contain beta glucan, which directly enhances immunity. Since they also aid in weight management, these are excellent rice substitutes for meals.

4. Beetroot

Beetroot contain iron, B vitamins, folate, and vitamin C, which support the immune system. They are also a wonderful source of carbs. Beets are also rich in nitrates, which have been found to improve cell energy synthesis and oxygen utilisation.

5. Ghee

Ghee contains the antioxidant vitamins A, E, K, and D. Additionally, it aids in the body’s absorption of important vitamins and minerals from other foods.

6. Jaggery

Jaggery is high in zinc and is widely recognised for boosting immunity as well as helping with respiratory conditions. Jaggery can help anaemic conditions because it is high in iron.