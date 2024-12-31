Loco Pilot Averts Disaster, Finds LPG Cylinder on Pune Tracks

A potentially hazardous incident was averted on Sunday night when the loco pilot of the Secunderabad-Pune Express, R.T. Wani, spotted a fully-loaded 4kg LPG cylinder placed on the tracks near Uruli Kanchan. The train, moving slowly while changing tracks at around 10:45 PM, narrowly avoided disaster as the pilot applied the emergency brakes in time to prevent a collision. Authorities believe the cylinder was deliberately placed on the tracks just moments before the train passed through the area.

The Uruli police registered a case on Monday against unknown individuals under charges of mischief with intent to destroy railway tracks, endanger passengers, and commit reckless acts. Train manager Ketan Ratnani and the loco pilot promptly alerted the station master, who called in the Railway Protection Force (RPF), Government Railway Police (GRP), and local police to investigate the matter. Authorities suspect foul play, given the dangerous nature of the act.

RPF staff member Sharad Walke filed a formal complaint following the incident. Uruli Kanchan police inspector Shankar Patil expressed concerns that the gas-filled cylinder may have been intended to cause harm to the train and its passengers. An investigation is underway to trace the origin of the cylinder and identify those behind the act, as officials work to ensure the safety of railway operations in the area.