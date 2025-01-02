Air India Express announces ‘New Year Sale’ with fares starting at Rs 1488

Mumbai: Air India Express Limited has launched a “New Year Sale”. The low-budget air carrier is offering flight tickets starting from Rs1,448 under Lite offer and Rs 1,599 under Value offer. This price is for bookings made until January 5 for travel from January 8, 2025, to September 20, 2025.

The Lite Offer is available to logged-in loyalty members through the airline’s official website, www.airindiaexpress.com, or the official mobile application. The offer fare includes the base fare, taxes, and airport charges but does not include convenience fees or ancillary services.

he airline will provide NeuCoins after the journey for members travelling on the PNR, providing the first name, last name, and mobile number entered while booking for each member to match the records of the traveller and the government-issued official ID.The offer applies only to bookings completed without a complete cancellation. The credited discount will be withdrawn, and the booking will not be eligible for the offer if the transaction is completely cancelled. The offer is available on a first-come-first-serve basis. It might be available for all dates, flights, or routes, but the seats are limited. If the seats are sold out, regular fares will apply.

Discounted check-in baggage options are also available, with rates starting from Rs 1,000 for 15 kg on domestic flights and Rs 1,300 for 20 kg on international flights. Air India Express will not provide refunds after the payments are made, and the cancellation fee will be subject to the fees specified on the Airline’s official website.

‘The Airline reserves the right to cancel, terminate, or suspend the Offer with or without any prior notice and reason. For the avoidance of doubt, any cancellation, termination, or suspension by the Airline shall not entitle the passengers to any claim or compensation against the Airline for any and all losses or damages suffered or incurred as a direct or indirect result of the act of cancellation, termination, or suspension,’ Air India Express said.