Tickets’ sale for Republic Day parade, Beating Retreat begins today: Details

New Delhi: The sale of tickets for the Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat ceremony will start in online and offline mode from Thursday. These entry tickets can be purchased through online platforms or designated ticket counters across Delhi.

The ticket prices for the Republic Day parade on January 26 start at Rs 20 and Rs 100, while the Beating Retreat rehearsal on January 28 will have tickets available for Rs 20. For the Beating Retreat ceremony on January 29, tickets will be available at at Rs 100. The ticket sales will continue until January 11, until the daily quota is exhausted.

The general public can buy the tickets through the official website aamantran.mod.gov.in or via the ‘Aamantran’ mobile app, which can be downloaded from the Mobile Seva App Store. A QR code for the app is also available on official platforms.

The general public can also buy the tickets at five locations in Delhi such as Sena Bhawan (Gate No 2), Shastri Bhawan (Near Gate No 3), Jantar Mantar (Main Gate), Pragati Maidan (Gate No. 1) and Rajiv Chowk Metro Station (Gates No 7 and 8). People can buy these tickets at these counters from January 2 to January 11, between 10 am to 1 pm and from 2 pm to 4:30 pm.

To buy the tickets a valid photo ID such as Aadhaar, Voter ID, driving licence, passport or any government-issued card, is required.