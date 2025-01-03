Know how winter season affect sex drive

Sex drive, also known as libido, is a person’s desire or interest in sexual activity. It varies from one person to another and is influenced by physical, emotional, psychological, and social aspects. A strong sexual drive is thought to be important for emotional well-being and intimate relationships.

Decreased physical activity and seasonal affective disorder during colder months can also play a role in your desire to have sex with your partner. With winter’s shorter days and reduced sunlight, testosterone levels often decrease in men from November through April. Science says seasonal changes can influence our libido. When winter rolls in, hormones fluctuate and circadian rhythms shift in ways that stoke our desire for intimacy.

One factor that may contribute to low libido is the cold weather. Winter and sex drive also have a connection. A 2016 study published in the Central European Journal Of Urology showed the frequency of the sexual thoughts in participants decreased, affecting their libido in winter.