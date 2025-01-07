Commodity Market: Gold price stays firm

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold remained unchanged for third day in a row in Kerala. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 57,720 per 8 gram and Rs 7215 per 1 gram. On Saturday, gold price declined by Rs 360 per 8 gram. Before that gold price appreciated by Rs 1200 per 8 gram in three days.

In other major markets, gold prices experienced a remained steady on Tuesday. The cost of 24 carat gold is Rs.7887.3 per gram, reflecting no change . The cost of 22 carat gold is 7231.3 per gram, reflecting no change. The price fluctuation of 24 carat gold over the past week is recorded at -1.47%, while over the last month, the change stands at -1.39%. The current price of silver in India is 94500.0 per kg, reflecting no change .

Also Read: Forex Market: Indian rupee edges lower against US dollar

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold February futures contracts opened flat today at Rs 77,249 per 10 gram, which is up by 0.12% or Rs 91. Silver March futures contracts were trading at Rs 90,575/kg, up by 0.02% or Rs 21. Gold prices went up by Rs 350/ 10 grams in the last one week while silver prices fell by Rs 3,000/kg in the same period. On Monday, gold February futures contract settled at Rs 77,158 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.21% while silver March futures contract settled at Rs 90,554 per kilogram with a gain of 1.49%.

In global markets, price of spot gold was steady at $2,636.05 per ounce. U.S. gold futures remained unchanged at $2,647.30. Price of spot silver was flat at $29.94 per ounce, platinum rose 0.1% at $933.90 and palladium added 0.1% to $921.82.