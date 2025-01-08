DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

Jan 8, 2025, 07:56 pm IST

Chennai: The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. The Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, will host Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and Basant Panchami on February 3.

Over 13,000 trains will be in service during the Maha Kumbh, including 10,000 regular services and 3,000 special trains. Additionally, 560 trains will operate on ring rail routes, enhancing connectivity between key locations such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Chitrakoot.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has scheduled 16 special trains connecting various destinations to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Furthermore, List of special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025 by Southern Central Railway:

S. No Tr. No From – To Departure Arrival Date of Journey

January – 2025    February – 2025

1     7701      Guntur – Azamgarh     23.00     17.15 (2nd Day)   24th       —

2     7702      Azamgarh – Guntur     19.45     09.00 (2nd Day)   26th       —

3     7707      Moula Ali – Azamgarh  23.55     17.15 (2nd Day)   18th       21st

4     7708      Azamgarh – Moula Ali  19.45     07.30 (2nd Day)   20th       23rd

5     7711      Moula Ali – Gaya  17.50     09.00 (2nd Day)   19th       —

6     7712      Gaya – Moula Ali  19.45     07.30 (2nd Day)   21st —

7     7729      Moula Ali – Gaya  17.00     09.00 (2nd Day)   22nd      —

8     7730      Gaya – Moula Ali  19.45     07.30 (2nd Day)   24th       —

9     7719      Guntur – Gaya      14.2       09.00 (2nd Day)   25th       —

10   7720      Gaya – Guntur      14.15     04.00 (2nd Day)   27th       —

11   7721      Nanded – Patna   23.00     10.30 (2nd Day)   22nd      —

12   7722      Patna – Nanded   15.30     04.30 (2nd Day)   24th       —

13   7725      Kacheguda – Patna     16.45     10.30 (2nd Day)   25th       —

14   7726      Patna – Kacheguda     11.30     07.00 (2nd Day)   27th       —

 

