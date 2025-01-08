Kumbh Mela 2025: Indian Railways announces special trains: Full list

Chennai: The Maha Kumbh Mela is one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. Scheduled to take place from January 13 to February 26, 2025, at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and mythical Sarasvati rivers in Prayagraj. The Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, India, will host Makar Sankranti on January 14, Mauni Amavasya on January 29, and Basant Panchami on February 3.

Over 13,000 trains will be in service during the Maha Kumbh, including 10,000 regular services and 3,000 special trains. Additionally, 560 trains will operate on ring rail routes, enhancing connectivity between key locations such as Prayagraj, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Jaunpur, and Chitrakoot.

The South Central Railway (SCR) has scheduled 16 special trains connecting various destinations to the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Furthermore, List of special trains for Maha Kumbh 2025 by Southern Central Railway:

S. No Tr. No From – To Departure Arrival Date of Journey

January – 2025 February – 2025

1 7701 Guntur – Azamgarh 23.00 17.15 (2nd Day) 24th —

2 7702 Azamgarh – Guntur 19.45 09.00 (2nd Day) 26th —

3 7707 Moula Ali – Azamgarh 23.55 17.15 (2nd Day) 18th 21st

4 7708 Azamgarh – Moula Ali 19.45 07.30 (2nd Day) 20th 23rd

5 7711 Moula Ali – Gaya 17.50 09.00 (2nd Day) 19th —

6 7712 Gaya – Moula Ali 19.45 07.30 (2nd Day) 21st —

7 7729 Moula Ali – Gaya 17.00 09.00 (2nd Day) 22nd —

8 7730 Gaya – Moula Ali 19.45 07.30 (2nd Day) 24th —

9 7719 Guntur – Gaya 14.2 09.00 (2nd Day) 25th —

10 7720 Gaya – Guntur 14.15 04.00 (2nd Day) 27th —

11 7721 Nanded – Patna 23.00 10.30 (2nd Day) 22nd —

12 7722 Patna – Nanded 15.30 04.30 (2nd Day) 24th —

13 7725 Kacheguda – Patna 16.45 10.30 (2nd Day) 25th —

14 7726 Patna – Kacheguda 11.30 07.00 (2nd Day) 27th —